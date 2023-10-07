Christian Lindner, Germany's Finance Minister, on Saturday called on his government's Foreign Minister from his government to examine together the possibility of stopping funding to the Palestinians.

During the years 2021 and 2022, Germany transferred more than 340 million euros in humanitarian aid funds to the Palestinians.

"How long should Germany continue to transfer tax money to the Palestinians?" he demanded, and later said in an interview to German media. "We should not respond to it with just words."

"Therefore, I hope to consult with the Foreign Minister on how Germany should conduct itself in regards to the aid funds for the Palestinians in light of this violence."

He also said: "All the consequences we will impose on the Palestinians on this issue can be implemented immediately."

German media explained: "That is, in other words, Germany will be able to close the supply of money to the Palestinians immediately."