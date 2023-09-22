Yom Kippur, the awesome Day of Atonement, begins this Sunday evening, September 24.

This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast looks at this amazing day of forgiveness and atonement…. but how does Torah define sin, and what constitutes true and sincere repentance?

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman begin to prepare for Yom Kippur with illuminating insights into this beautiful day, as well as the nature of sin and the fine art of repentance – a gift G-d gives to man which can literally help us become new people. May we all be sealed in the Book of Life for a long life of health and every blessing, amen! A Good and Sweet New Year to all.

------