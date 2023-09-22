Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, issued a stinging rebuke to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas following his remarks to the UN General Assembly.

“Mere weeks ago, President Abbas defended Hitler and blamed the Jews for being massacred during the Holocaust. Today, he stood at this podium and called the vicious Palestinian terror attacks ‘peaceful resistance,’” said Erdan.

“Let me be clear: terror is terror is terror. President Abbas just proved today that he is no partner for peace and that he is totally detached from reality and irrelevant,” he added.

In his remarks on Thursday, Abbas blamed the creation of the State of Israel for the suffering of the Palestinian Arabs and demanded apologies and reparations from Britain and the US for their support for the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

He further demanded the "Right of Return" for the descendants of refugees from Israel's War of Independence in 1948 to the State of Israel, and claimed that the UN applies "double standards" in Israel's favor despite the fact that the UN condemns Israel more than any other nation on Earth.

Ignoring the thousands of terrorist attacks and dozens of Israelis murdered by terrorists this year, Abbas vowed to "continue our peaceful popular resistance.”

He also blamed Israel for the rise in the number of murders within Israel's Arab community and demanded that the UN take “deterrent measures” measures against Israel and admit “Palestine” as a full member state.