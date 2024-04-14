Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, sent urgent letter to the President of the UN Security Council and demanded an urgent meeting of the Council following the Iranian attack on Israel.

Erdan demanded that the Security Council criticize Iran for the attack on Israel and declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization.

“Six months after Hamas' brutal terror attack on October 7, I wish to express my outrage regarding the attack against the State of Israel by the Iranian regime, which once again undermines Security Council resolutions, fosters instability, and poses a grave threat to international peace and security. Today, Iran has launched a direct attack from within its territory of more than 200 UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles towards Israel in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law. Iran has also publicly taken pride in the attack. The attack is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Erdan wrote.

“Iran continues to violate its international obligations, evidenced by today's attack on Israel in violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), and by accelerating the pace of its weapons transfers to Hezbollah in violation of Security Council Resolution 1701. Iran has been the architect of instability for years, through Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah and other proxies. But it is now standing front and center in its actions to fulfill its ambition to attack Israel,” he added.

“These attacks on Israel are part of a dangerous trend of deterioration as reflected in my various letters to you over the past years, posing a concrete threat to the peace and security of the entire region. Israel has warned the international community of Iran's aspirations, beyond its terror activities and support of terror proxies, including the funding and arming of both Hamas and Hezbollah. The Iranian attack follows the seizure of a Portuguese civilian cargo ship by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

“The gravity and volume of the attacks are unprecedented, and are a flagrant violation of Israel's sovereignty, of international law, and of Security Council resolutions. Iran poses a direct threat to international peace, and brazenly violates the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The time has come for the Security Council to take concrete action against the Iranian threat,” wrote Ambassador Erdan.

“I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization,” he added.

Later on Saturday night, it was announced that the Security Council had agreed to Erdan’s request and would convene on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. New York time.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on social media earlier, “I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.”

“I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. Neither the region nor the world can afford another war,” he added.