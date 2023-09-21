Prime Minister Netanyahu's attorney delivered a dismissive reply to a Supreme Court petition to determine that the law of declaring a minister unfit to serve will not be applied Knesset.

"You have no authority to interfere with the law in question. In the State of Israel there is no rule by elites and the votes of the coalition voters are equal to the votes of the rest of the citizens."

He also wrote: "Disqualifying the applicability of the law in the current Knesset and allowing the Attorney General to issue an elected Prime Minister with an order stating that he is unfit to serve means serious damage to democracy and the cancellation of the elections in the State of Israel."

It also states that "Accepting the petitions means one thing: trampling on the decision of thousands of Israeli citizens. The petitions seek to establish, without any authority in law, that millions of citizens struggled in vain to exercise their right to vote."

"The honorable Attorney General and the honorable court do not, with all due respect, have any authority to remove an elected prime minister and there is no authority to determine that such a theoretical possibility will be left standing in complete opposition to the will of the voters and the basic legislation of the constituent authority with an absolute majority of its members," it said.

"With all due respect to the petitioners, in the State of Israel the rule of Plato's elites was not accepted and the voice of each of the voters of the coalition parties is equal to the voice of any other citizen."

Netanyahu's attorney also commented: "The petitioners seek to turn the honorable court into an additional player in the democratic elections. First they tried to convince the voter not to choose the lists that supported respondent 2 (Netanyahu). If this did not work out, they urge the honorable court to violate the principle of separation of powers, to cancel the will of the voters, and leave a possibility that will lead to another election, without democratic elections, contrary to the clear will of millions of citizens."