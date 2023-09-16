British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to always stand by the Jewish community, in a video greeting he published in honor of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Friday at sundown.

“To Jewish families in the UK and around the world, I want to wish you a very Happy New Year. British Jews play an integral part in the success of this nation, and I am delighted the vibrant and diverse Jewish faith continues to thrive across the country,” said Sunak.

“I have personally seen how Jewish organizations operate to the highest standards in caring for those who may be vulnerable and in need. Over the coming year, I will continue to support you in this valuable work.”

“I will always stand with you. You can count on me to keep you safe, to champion the ban on boycotts, divestments and sanctions, and fight antisemitism in any form,” stated Sunak.

“So as you come together to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, may this coming year be filled with peace and prosperity. L’Shanah Tovah U’Metuka,” concluded the British Prime Minister.

