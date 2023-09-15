Detecting aircraft (illustration)
Detecting aircraft (illustration)Flash 90

This morning (Friday), the police and ISA detained a number of suspects who were flying a powered paragliding bicycle for investigation, after they were spotted approaching private homes belonging to individuals under ISA protection. The airspace of the houses in question is restricted to civilians.

Related articles:

Channel 12 News reported that they were detained at the stage where the aircraft was determined to be unidentifiable.

Security officials said that their approach required immediate and direct action by the security forces.