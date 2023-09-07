Sources in Israel's coalition estimate that Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) is willing to compromise on parts of the judicial reform, but is insistent on changing the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

According to the sources, Levin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu see eye-to-eye on the plan necessary to make changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. In their opinion, its composition must change, and afterwards it will be possible to delay the rest of the judicial reform and change the law to reduce the reasonableness clause - if agreements are reached with the opposition.

Separately, a source close to Prime Minister Netanyahu estimates that the Supreme Court will not invalidate the legislation on Basic Law: The Judiciary amending the reasonableness clause.

Instead, the source estimated that the Supreme Court will set a clear mechanism by which it will be able to invalidate Basic Laws or their amendments.

The source said that the Supreme Court will likely follow the same process it followed 28 years ago in a civil case: It did not invalidate the amendment in question but set Basic Laws as supreme above the others, and thus also set the mechanism by which regular laws may be invalidated.