Sarah Idan, the former Miss Iraq who is known for her support for Israel, blasted Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas over his recent speech in which he claimed that Jews are not Semites and that Adolf Hitler only killed Jews "because they dealt in usury and money".

In a string of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Idan also chastised world leaders who provide financial assistance to Abbas.

“Shame on [President Joe Biden] & MBS & every leader that gave money to this antisemite,” she wrote.

“Simple research will show you why everything he said a lie starting with Hitler & his Aryan Race.. their whole cause is based on lies & raging antisemitism,” added Idan.

Idan sparked a storm in 2017 when she took a selfie with Miss Israel. The outcry in her native Iraq over the selfie compelled Idan's family to relocate to the United States, where she had been living.

She visited Israel in June of 2018, where she called for coexistence and regional peace.

Abbas’ speech has been widely condemned. On Thursday, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt condemned Abbas’ remarks.

"I am appalled by President Abbas’ hateful, antisemitic remarks at a recent Fatah meeting. The speech maligned the Jewish people, distorted the Holocaust, and misrepresented the tragic exodus of Jews from Arab countries. I condemn these statements and urge an immediate apology," Lipstadt wrote on X.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also blasted Abbas’ speech, writing on X, "I strongly condemn Palestinian President Abbas's recent comments, which egregiously distort the horrors of the Holocaust and repeat false tropes about Jews."

"His remarks add fuel to the fire at a time when antisemitism and violence against the community are so alarmingly on the rise," he added.