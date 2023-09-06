Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) addressed the press on Wednesday regarding the possibility that the Supreme Court would unprecedentedly overturn a basic law, which is semi-equivalent to a constitutional amendment.

"We stand before a new and dangerous crossroads that can send us to the bottom. When the Supreme Court holds discussions regarding the validity of basic laws," Ohana said. "Israel is a democratic state. In a democracy, the nation rules.

In a democracy, the judicial system respects the nation and its decisions, and the respect is mutual. There is not, and there can not be, an argument over the question of whether the Knesset authorized the courts to discuss or overturn a basic law. The answer is a clear no. There is no law that allows them to do this."

He said further: "A different decision is not against the coalition or the this or that party - it is against the Knesset and it is against Israeli democracy.

If the Supreme Court overturns a basic law, all of the decisions it made till now that were based on the elite status of the basic laws are null and void," Ohana added.

"I welcome any dialogue that aims to reach a consensus and understanding in the Knesset and out, despite the clear meaning that no side will get what it wants immediately. That's the meaning of leadership, and I beg the elected officials, the ones who were elected by the entire nation, to leave no stone unturned in these negotiations."