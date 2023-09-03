The Defense Ministry delegation in the US has submitted an official request with the aim of completing the signing of the deal to procure a third squadron of F-35 'Adir' fighter craft in the coming months. The request was submitted at the behest of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir.

The Defense Ministry will purchase from the American government 25 F-35 aircraft, manufactured by the Lockheed Martin company, in a deal that includes support and maintenance.

Upon completion of the deal, the fleet of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft operated by the Israeli Air Force will be expanded to 75. The supply of the planes to the IDF will begin in 2027 at a rate of three planes per year.

The scope of the deal is estimated at three billion dollars from US military aid to Israel. As part of the original agreement between the governments, the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, committed to share with Israeli companies part of the production of the F-35 planes sold to the countries that are procuring the fighters.

The new deal will allow the continuation of the commitment of the American companies to cooperate in the production of the aircraft parts with the Israeli companies.