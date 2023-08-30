During a demonstration that took place last night (Tuesday) in front of the Israeli consulate in New York during the visit of Defense Minister Gallant, one of the consulate's employees was seen opening his window and starting to wave the Israeli flag along with the leftist demonstrators, according to Walla.

Shani Granot-Lovton, one of the leaders of the protest against the judicial reform abroad, published the footage of the incident on her X account and wrote: "While we were shouting from the street below, a mysterious window opened high in the huge building, and someone waved the Israeli flag along with us, strengthening from within and a serving as a reminder that although the government is deviating, the civil service has plenty of dedicated Israel lovers who keep democracy quiet, from within."