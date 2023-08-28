Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, one of the leaders of the anti-government and anti-judicial reform protest movement, shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account today (Monday) comparing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"Must watch! Is Netanyahu mentally unfit to run a country? Ichak Adizes, a leading international consultant on leadership issues, has a shocking opinion!" Barak wrote along along with the video.

The Likud party reacted with outrage and stated: "Ehud Barak, the accomplice of the pedophile Epstein, has finally gone off the rails. After saying that he will lead the demonstrations against the government until there are 'bodies floating in the Yarkob River' and they call on him to take the reigns of power, Barak continues to incite the assassination of a sitting Prime Minister in Israel and compares him to Hitler."

"After dozens of complaints against instigators like him, where are the law enforcement bodies to summon him and them for investigation?" the Likud party wondered.