Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said on Sunday he was surprised more candidates did not raise their hands when Fox News moderators asked candidates on stage at the GOP debate last week whether they would support former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid if he were convicted of felonies, The Hill reports.

“Well, I was surprised. It was a very clear question as to whether we would support Donald Trump if he’s convicted of serious felonies. And I was the only one that … said very clearly that I would not support him,” Hutchinson was quoted as having told CNN. “I was surprised at that. That didn’t seem to be a difficult question to me.”

At the Republican debate this past week, candidates were asked whether they would still support Trump as the party’s choice of nominee if Trump were convicted of felonies. All raised their hands with the exception of Hutchinson.

In the interview on Sunday, Hutchinson dismissed concerns about booing from the audience, apparently for taking a critical position of Trump.

“I stood out at that moment,” Hutchinson said, adding, “And whether I get booed in the audience is not really the relevant factor. The relevant factor is our country. It’s our party. It’s about standing on the principles that you believe in, and I stood out at that moment.”

“I’m proud of that decision and it was the right call, and I hope more people identify with what I said,” Hutchinson added.

Hutchinson has been critical of Trump, including when he hit squarely on Trump’s calls to defund the FBI.