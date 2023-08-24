During Wednesday night's Republican primary debate, almost all of the eight candidates who took the stage wore an American flag on their lapel. But it was former governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, who looked to convey a message with his lapel pin beyond one of just American patriotism.

On his lapel, Hutchinson donned a pin with two flags: the US flag, like his colleagues, and next to it, the Israeli flag.

Hutchinson's pin Reuters / Christopher Dilts / Sipa USA

According to the Foward, Hutchinson, who is Baptist, has been a vocal supporter of Israel. He visited the country four times while he was governor.

During the debate, all the candidates but Hutchinson raised their hands and said they would stand by their pledge to support Trump if he secures the GOP nomination and is later convicted. Hutchinson was booed by the audience after said Trump is morally disqualified from being president again as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I’m not going to support somebody who’s been convicted of a serious felony," he stated.

Later during the debate, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley lashed out at businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently said that the US should reduce its aid to Israel.

“You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows!” Haley told Ramaswamy, who replied, “Not true! Israel is our friend,” and then added, “You know what I love about Israel? I love their border policies. I love their tough-on-crime policies. I love that they have a national identity and an Iron Dome to protect their homeland.”