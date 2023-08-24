The head of the ISA and the Minister of Defense have personally confirmed that a right-wing activist who was under administrative detention will be released and become a full-fledged student at the Eli Yeshiva Premilitary Academy, according to Kan.

According to the report, this is a young man who was sent to administrative detention two months ago, following riots in Palestinian Arab villages after the murderous terrorist attack near Eli in which his friend was killed.

The unique conclusion was reached after the young man expressed regret for his actions, pledged not to return to lawless behavior, and after the heads of the Eli Academy pledged to take him under their protection. He will later enlist in the IDF.

Starting in the next few days, he will be a full-fledged student at Eli Yeshiva Premilitary Academy. ISA head Ronen Bar personally approved the conclusion, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed his early release this evening (Thursday). The young man will in effect be released from administrative detention two months ahead of time.

If this pilot is successful and that young man returns to normative behavior, it is possible that the move will be carried out several more times.

The Office of the Minister of Defense stated: "On the recommendation of the ISA, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant signed the shortening of the administrative detention order of a Jewish detainee after a significant alternative to administrative detention was reached, which includes a rehabilitation program at a pre-military training institute. The detainee expressed full confession and remorse for his actions that stemmed from nationalist motives and pledged to undergo a long-term and professional rehabilitation program in cooperation with the Eli Yeshiva Pre-Military Preparatory School."

"The security forces and the legal forces that were involved in the matter examined the tests agreed upon by the ISA and determined that the said alternative provides an answer to the risk posed by the person in question, and increases his chances of recovering from the lawbreaking activity in which he was involved."

The El;li Yeshiva Pre-army Academy (Bnei David) is part of a network of religious Zionist Torah institutions known as "mechinot" (prep schools) in which young men spend a year learning Torah in order to deepen and enrich their spiritual world before their military service. The curriculum stresses studies in faith and Jewish philosophy, in addition to the regular yeshiva studies of Talmud and Halakha. The mechina also provides practical preparation for the army, with physical training, field navigation and classes in leadership.