The IDF Spokesperson on Thursday announced that the reserve service of a rear admiral in the Israeli Navy has been frozen due to his decision not to report for reserves duty in protest of the government's judicial reform plan.

An additional rear admiral was summoned for a "talk with the command" due to a similar protest. The two officers serve as combat directors at the naval headquarters.

The military explained that "the two are reservists who are past the compulsory age for reserve service, and they serve voluntarily."

"The two reservists ranked rear admiral, who serve as combat directors at the naval headquarters, proclaimed that they do not wish to carry out reserve duty due to the legislation process. One of their services was frozen after a meeting with the Commander of the Navy and according to the orders."

The IDF added that "In coming days, a meeting will be held with the second reservist, during which his future reserves service will be discussed. The Commander of the Navy's decision was authorized by the Chief of Staff." The IDF added that "the reservists are past the compulsory age for reserve service, and they serve voluntarily. The operations in the naval HQ continue as planned without changes.