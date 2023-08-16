Ophthalmologists have reported that in the last few days, three people have suffered from severe inflammation of the cornea and corneal scarring after bathing in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

Two of the patients were diagnosed with ocular microsporidiosis, an infection of the eye of the microsporidia parasitic fungus. The diagnosis was made following laboratory tests. The third case is also suspected to be the result of microsporidiosis.

The Health Ministry recommends that anyone swimming in the Kinneret wear goggles or other protective eye gear to prevent direct eye contact with the water.

In 2022, 38 cases of corneal lesions typical of microsporidium infection, a parasite that can cause eye infections and even vision impairment, were reported. The Health Ministry investigation revealed that at least some of the patients bathed at different beaches of the Kinneret.

The Health Ministry announcement reads: "Any person who has bathed in the Kinneret and suffers from eye inflammation, redness, pain or the feeling of a 'foreign body' in the eyes, is asked to contact an ophthalmologist for diagnosis and treatment. However, it is important to emphasize that there is no risk in drinking the water of the Kinneret."