The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the petition by left-wing organizations against the resettling of the village of Homesh in northern Samaria and ordered its erasure. The erasure comes due to the annulment of the Disengagement Law from Northern Samaria and the state's announcement that it intends to regulate Jewish settlement in Homesh, which was evacuated during the 2003 disengagement from the Gaza Strip and Northern Samaria.

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich congratulated the decision: "This is an important day for Homesh and an important day for the settlement movement. The Israeli government nullified the Disengagement Law from Northern Samaria and is regulating the Jewish settling and holding of Homesh. I wish to thank Defense Minister Gallant and the Settlement Authority for their joint work for Homesh and the settlements."

The Homesh Yeshiva stated: "Thank G-d the truth comes out. Today, the holiday of Tu B'av, everyone understands that Homesh is a full-fledged village. With G-d's help, the Homesh Yeshiva will flourish, the village will flourish, and the light will continue to shine on northern Samaria. The ball is now in the government's court to finish the process that it promised to do - regulating Homesh. Today too, we will not forget the yeshiva's student Yehuda Dimentman and the Homesh residents Idodi Zoldan and Shuli Har-Melech, whose murderers wanted to kick us out of here, the true answer to terror is completing the regulation of Homesh and the rest of the northern Samaria communities."