Israel's coalition leaders are working to find a solution that will both prevent harm to the IDF's preparedness and allow the haredi parties to quickly pass a Draft Law exempting yeshiva students from army service.

Some of those opposing the judicial reform have called on reservists to refuse to serve, in protest of the reform.

According to Israel Hayom, a plan is being formed to continue legislating the judicial reform only with broad consensus. Some in the coalition say that this is essentially the creation of a different priority list, in which the Draft Law is advanced first, and the judicial reform only afterwards.

Israel Hayom noted that in practice, this means that the judicial reform will be frozen for at least a year.

Sources in the coalition have said that Netanyahu will request the support of President Isaac Herzog in calling for renewed negotiations regarding the continuation of the judicial reform. At this stage, however, the President is not involved in the issue, which is currently mostly an internal coalition matter.