Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered declaring that the judicial reform would be advanced only by consensus, but Justice Minister Yariv Levin opposed such a move, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

The move to announce legislation only by consensus came after the defense establishment made it clear to Netanyahu that such an announcement would end the crisis in the IDF, reported Channel 12’s Daphna Liel.

Levin objected and argued that the very talk of advancing the legislation by consensus alienates the opposition and makes reaching a compromise impossible.

On Sunday, Netanyahu met with senior security officials at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv regarding the competence of the IDF against the background of the calls and initiatives for refusal to serve due to opposition to the advancement of the judicial reform.