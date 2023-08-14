The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation, Reuters reports.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document which was removed was dated August 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said, according to the news agency.

A Georgia prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has been probing whether Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was indicted two weeks ago with four felonies related to efforts overturn the results of the 2020 election: A conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; a conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

The former President subsequently appeared at Washington’s federal courthouse, where he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team last week asked a judge to set a January 2 trial date for Trump in the case.