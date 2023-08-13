Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, as he has many times in recent weeks, met with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff, senior General Staff officers, and the Director of the National Security Council to discuss the IDF's readiness for its missions.

The Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff, and IDF generals briefed the Prime Minister on the situation regarding the fitness and cohesion of the IDF and noted its actions in the field.

Prime Minister Netanyahu directed that the fitness and readiness of the IDF to meet any challenge – in both routine and emergencies – be maintained.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the IDF to maintain its fitness, readiness, and cohesion and for those who are doing both regular and reserve duty. He completely rejected the phenomenon of conditional reserve duty.

Everyone participating in the meeting agreed that disagreements and politics must be left out of the IDF.