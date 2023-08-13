Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus early Sunday morning, state media reported.

The cause of the explosions is not known. It is unclear whether they are a result of an air strike of the type which the Syrians in the past have attributed to Israel.

Last week, media in Syria reported an Israeli air strike in Damascus. According to the reports, the Syrian anti-aircraft system was activated following the attack.

A Syrian military official said that the Israel Air Force attacked several targets in the Damascus area from the Golan area.

The official added that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles. Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others were injured, and damage was caused to property.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday said that the alleged Israeli strikes against targets in Syria would continue “as long as Israel is an enemy.”

“Israeli strikes on Syria are directed against the Syrian army under the pretext of the Iranian presence,” Assad told Sky News, adding, “The attacks will continue as long as Israel is an enemy.”

Syria has several times filed complaints with the United Nations against Israel, urging the body to take necessary measures to deter Israel's attacks and hold it accountable.