Israel Police on Thursday arrested an employee in an auto repair shop in Petah Tikva, on suspicion that he stabbed another employee, causing severe injuries.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the stabbing was a terror attack.

However, the investigation has thus far revealed that the two employees had previously quarreled, and that this may have led to the stabbing incident.

The suspect is a Jordanian citizen who holds a permit to work in Israel. The victim, a man of about 30, was evacuated by Magen David Adom (MDA) to Beilinson Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Amit Dekel and senior medic Mohammad Awis said, "We saw the victim lying conscious and suffering from a penetrative wound to his body. We provided him with medical care, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him in an MDA mobile ICU to the hospital, in serious and unstable condition."