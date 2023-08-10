The defense establishment has completed a preliminary investigation that dealt mainly with the question of how the terrorist who murdered Chen Amir in the shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Saturday managed to get from Jenin to the city.

From the findings, it has become clear that the terrorist infiltrated into Israeli territory hours before the attack, through a breach in the seam line fence near the village of Rummanah, south of Jenin, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, the main question that is still being investigated is how the terrorist managed to get from the seam line area to Tel Aviv. The possibility that he hitchhiked with an Arab citizen, who did not know that he was driving a wanted man intending to carry out an attack, is being investigated.

As part of the investigation into the attack, security forces have so far arrested four Palestinian Arab suspects who are still being interrogated by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The terrorist, Kamal Abu Bakr, lived for the past three years in the Jenin refugee camp and belonged to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. This past Saturday, he aroused the suspicion of the municipal security patrolmen on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv. Chen Amir and his fellow unit member went to check on the terrorist, at which point he opened fire and then tried to flee.

Amir's friend chased the terrorist, shot and killed him. A letter was found in the terrorist's possession that testified to his intention to carry out a suicide attack.