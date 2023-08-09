Iranian authorities have questioned or arrested over 90 journalists since nationwide protests rocked the Islamic Republic last year, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing local media.

Mass demonstrations erupted in September 2022 following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women.

A government crackdown on the demonstrations resulted in hundreds of people being killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested.

"More than 90 journalists have been arrested or summoned over the past 10 months in different cities" across the country, according to the reformist Shargh daily, quoting a report by a local committee that supports detained journalists.

Most have been released on bail or granted amnesty, but the fate of 11 journalists, including six detained and five others awaiting verdicts, "is still unknown", said the report.

Among the detained journalists are Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who covered Amini's death and have been detained since September.

The pair are being tried separately behind closed doors in Tehran and were charged in November with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security.

The protests largely died down earlier this year following the crackdown. In July, Iranian authorities announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf. Following the announcement, morality police returned to the streets.

In April, Iranian authorities announced that cameras would be installed in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women.