Former US President Donald Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, said on Sunday he would not accept a plea deal in connection to the federal Jan. 6 case, The Hill reported, citing comments Lauro made on CBS.

Asked if there was “any condition” under which Trump would accept a plea deal on the latest charges brought against him, Lauro replied there was no condition where Trump would.

When asked if he planned to file a motion to dismiss the case, Lauro said he “absolutely” will, but did not answer when he would file that.

“Hundred percent. Well, within the time permitted,” Lauro was quoted as having said. “This is what’s called a Swiss cheese indictment. It has so many holes that we’re going to be identifying and litigating a number of motions that we’re going to file on First Amendment grounds, on the fact that President Trump is immune as president from being prosecuted in this way.”

Lauro added that cases similar to this case brought against Trump do not go to trial “before two or three years.” He also emphasized how he will be pushing to change the venue, saying West Virginia would be an “excellent venue to try this case.”

Trump was last week charged with four federal counts related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former President appeared at Washington’s federal courthouse this past Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Speaking after Trump’s indictment was made public on Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith said the assault on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021 was "fueled by lies" by Trump.