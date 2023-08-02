A shooting attack took place near the Hamra Junction on Wednesday, reports said. A 31-year-old woman is lightly injured.

IDF forces are searching the area for suspects.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle, and one person has suffered from shock.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that the woman suffered light injuries and is fully conscious after suffering injuries to her face from flying glass.

On Passover, terrorists at the Hamra Junction opened fire at the Dee family, killing Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina.

