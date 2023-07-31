Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is expected to receive a pistol license in the coming day after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir assisted him.

Minister Ben-Gvir held several special discussions with the professional echelon over the past few weeks to grant Pollard a weapon license.

Since Pollard returned to Israel, he attempted to earn a gun license but was refused by the Public Security Ministry. In addition, a senior Central District Court judge told the former spy that he did not meet the criteria to receive the license.

According to Israeli law, gun licenses are granted to those who need the weapon for work or live in eligible areas such as Judea and Samaria.

Pollard stated, to his defense in an appeal he submitted to the court, that he feels threatened and travels in dangerous areas such as Judea and Samaria.

As far as Minister Ben-Gvir is concerned, the step is called for. Individuals close to the minister stated: "It can't be that someone who sacrificed his life for Israel and received death threats won't be granted the basic right to defend himself."

As mentioned, only after Ben-Gvir's intervention and many discussions at the minister's office is Pollard expected to receive a pistol license, barring any last-minute changes.