Defense Minister Yoab Gallant made it clear at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting today (Sunday) that the government would respect the Supreme Court's decision in the petition against the Reasonableness Standard bill that was passed last week, even if the court strikes down the law.

"The State of Israel is a democratic state of law, we will act according to the law," Gallant said.

Gallant's statement comes in response to interviews by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to American media outlets last week in which Netanyahu did not commit to abiding by the court's decisions if the Reasonableness Standard bill is overturned.

Speaking to CNN, Netanyahu said that a decision to overrule a Basic Law, which have quasi-constitutional status in Israel would send the country into "a kind of spiral."

He later clarified that "Israeli governments always respect the court's decisions and the court has always considered itself subject to Basic Laws to which it attributes the status of a constitution. Like most Israeli citizens, Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that these two principles must continue to be maintained together."