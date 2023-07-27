Former Mossad Chief Tamir Pardo harshly attacked the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Thursday with Kan Reshet Bet.

"We are undergoing a process similar to the Ku Klux Klan," Pardo stated.

He also claimed that Netanyahu is "a friend of terrible racist parties, and his positions are not far from theirs" and said that if some of the laws that were proposed recently were to be passed in foreign countries, there would be claims of anti-semitism.

"The leader lost his way. Nothing that's happening would have happened if the Prime Minister hadn't led this move. He's like a horse that runs at a target with a blindfold and its ears covered," he added. "A nation is being torn in half, and the Prime Minister doesn't blink and shows happiness.

Regarding refusals to serve, Pardo said that Netanyahu destroyed the Mossad and the IDF.