Leaders of municipalities and regional and local authorities in southern Israel have published a joint letter calling on residents of the region to show solidarity and avoid violence, despite the tensions surrounding the judicial reform.

"The State of Israel is acquired through hardships, and it has a place of honor for everyone," the letter reads. "Everyone has the right to express an opinion, for or against. It is appropriate to do this in a respectful fashion and within the confines of the law."

The letter, published Wednesday, urges, "We turn to you, from one heart to another, and asked that you maintain mutual respect and preserve the relationship which was been built with great effort, from the day the State of Israel was founded."

The signatories conclude, "We have no other country, and the responsibility to connect hearts and lower the flames begins with each and every one of us."

The letter is signed by the mayors of Be'er Sheva, Dimona, Netivot, Ofakim, Sderot, and Arad, and by the leaders of the local and regional councils of Mitzpeh Ramon, Lehavim, and Meitar, Merhavim, Yerucham, Omer, Ramat Negev, Sha'ar Hanegev, Lachish, Bnei Shimon, Eshkol, and Sdot Negev.