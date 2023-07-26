National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday published an open letter to the citizens of Israel ahead of the Tisha B'Av fast.

"Tisha B'Av is a day of social and national introspection," wrote Ben-Gvir. "Fasting and mourning whose purpose is one - to cause one to think and observe the reason for which the tragedy of destruction and exile befell our nation."

He states: "Baseless hatred is the cause that is brought by the sources as the main reason for the destruction. This is the main thing we need to fix."

Minister Ben-Gvir added: "On this day, I wish to say to my dear brothers and sisters, those who support me and those who oppose me: I love you. I love each and every one of you. I love every Jew. I love them, and I'm ready to sacrifice my life for every one of them. It doesn't matter at all, right or left, Ashkenazic or Mizrahi, religious or secular, the center of the country or the periphery, pro-judicial reform or anti-judicial reform, Jews from Israel and from the world.

I love you because you are my beloved brothers, and with G-d's help, we will overcome, together through love, the arguments between us. A meaningful and easy fast to all," he concluded.