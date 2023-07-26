Thousands of Jews visited the Temple Mount over the Three Weeks, the period of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temples and the ancient city of Jerusalem.

Tomorrow, thousands are expected to ascend the Temple Mount during the Tisha B'Av fast, a day that has become the peak day for Jews to ascend the Temple Mount. The police are preparing with increased forces to allow secure and quick visits.

In the waiting area that has been renovated in recent days for the benefit of visitors to the Temple Mount, umbrellas will be placed to protect them from the sun, and the Temple Mount administration recommends that visitors arrive in the morning after 9:00 am due to the expected rush during the first two hours of the holy site's opening.

At the beginning of the week, students and faculty from the Har Etzion yeshiva ascended the Temple Mount led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yaakov Medan and Rabbi Eitan Kliman, under the guidance of Rabbi Yitzchak Levy.

Today, students and faculty from the Otniel Yeshiva ascended the Temple Mount under the guidance of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Re'em HaKohen.

Rabbi Shimshon Elbaum, the head of the Temple Mount administration, said: "We are seeing a great increase in desire and dedication to the place, the sorrow and grief are already channeled into great action in the holy place. It is exciting to see the thousands who visit the Temple Mount in purity according to the rules of Halacha."