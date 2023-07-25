Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara today (Tuesday) presented her position regarding the petition of the Movement for Quality Government and recommended to the court to cancel a recently-passed amendment to a Basic Law which prevents the Supreme Court from ordering the prime minister to recuse himself from his position.

Baharav-Miara sided with the petitioners and against the government, calling the law a "fundamentally flawed constitutional amendment."

"In its outcome, which is the product of the abuse of the Knesset's constitutional authority, in an accelerated legislative process, to improve the personal legal status of the Prime Minister and allow him to act contrary to the rulings of the court," she stated.

The Movement for Quality Government argued in its petition that Netanyahu should be removed from office on the grounds that he is allegedly in violation of a conflict of interest agreement with former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and even that he should be in prison.

The legislation was passed as an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, out of a concern that the Supreme Court would order him to recuse himself from office due to his ongoing trial and a perceived conflict of interest over the government's planned judicial reforms.

Basic Laws in Israel are treated as having constitutional status. Should the Supreme Court agree with the petition and the attorney general's petition, it would be an unprecedented step similar in impact to the American Supreme Court striking down an amendment to the American Constitution.