American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) is a new organization which seeks to change the way the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria are viewed by the world. AFJS chairman Rafi Lazerowitz spoke with Josh Hasten, the organization's Director of PR at the Israel National News - Arutz Sheva studios in Jerusalem.

"We're an organization that wants to be an educational organization, first and foremost, to change the narrative about what's really going on on the ground in Judea and Samaria," Lazerowitz said.

"All my life, I've had relationships with people that lived in Judea and Samaria. There were things that just hit me to the core, when there were people that were willing to stop their lives, live in caravans with their families, with four and five kids, just because they ideologically felt that this is our homeland and we have to be here and we have to keep it. Not only for themselves, but for the Jewish nation and all Jewish people around the world," he explained.

Lazerowitz said that he was "pleasantly surprised" that he visited the Knesset with an AFJS delegation earlier today, even left-wing MKs "were very pro-Judea and Samaria, voiced their opinion about it, had no problem saying it publically, and wished us all the luck in the world."

"We are the only organization out there that is specifically educational out there, changing the narrative, giving the people the tools that they want. Anyone around the world [who is] pro-Judea and Samaria who want the tools, we are that address to go to, to give you those tools to spread the word around the world and help us out of that narrative," he said.

The AFJS website contains a detailed history of the thousands of years of Jewish history in Judea and Samaria as well as the legal status of the territories, which has been distorted by anti-Israel ideology. Click here to take part in spreading the true story.