A spokesperson for the US National Security Council in the US commented on US Ambassador Thomas Nides' statement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon be invited to the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden.

“As Ambassador Nides said, there is no plan for Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Washington. Israeli leaders have a long tradition of visiting Washington, and Prime Minister Netanyahu will likely visit at some point," the official said.

Nides was interviewed this morning (Tuesday) on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) following Netanyahu's announcement that the government's planned judicial reform legislation would be frozen until the next Knesset session.

"I slept well last night," Nides said. "I congratulate the Prime Minister on the announcement. As President Biden has said several times, we are in favor of compromise and dialogue."

He said that Netanyahu will be invited to the White House in the near future. "He will obviously come and I'm sure it will be relatively soon, I guess after Passover. There is no question whether he will come and meet Biden. They have been friends for 40 years."