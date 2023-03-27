17 senior Religious Zionist rabbis called on the government not to freeze or drop its judicial reform legislation following reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to freeze the legislation for several weeks.

"By the grace of G-d, the people of Israel have elected a Jewish and national government that will work for the Torah of Israel, the people of Israel and the Land of Israel. It is unthinkable that the minority will impose its opinion with violence and by creating anarchy in the streets. We are brothers, we will continue to love each other completely, but our love for our brother will not weaken our hand or make us refrain from working to improve the nation for the sake of the people and its inheritance," the rabbis wrote.

They called on the government to continue to promote the judicial reforms. "We call on the representatives of the national camp not to stop the legislation and strengthen their hands in this great hour. The Lord will give courage to his people, The Lord will bless his people with peace."

The letter's signatories include: Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Menachem Burstein, Rabbi Haim Baruch, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Michael Hershkowitz, Rabbi Baruch Weider, Rabbi Eliyahu Zini, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yehuda Sadan, Rabbi David Pandel, Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner, Rabbi Caim Steiner and Rabbi Amiel Sternberg.

Right-wing activists will hold a demonstration in front of the Knesset at 6 pm tonight under the title "They will not steal the elections from us." Demonstrators will include a diverse group of people, from Likud supporters, haredim, religious Zionists, residents of the periphery, and residents of Judea and Samaria.

The demonstration will be held with the permission of the police.