Get ready for a journey through time and history, as we explore the impact of media and politics on our world.

With the current state of the world being so politically charged and divisive, it's more important now than ever to understand where we came from and how we got here.

That's exactly what Professor Richard Landes' new book, "Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad", aims to do.

As a medievalist and expert in apocalyptic beliefs, Professor Landes brings a unique perspective to the table.

He explores the relationship between the medieval mentality and current events, and how it's affecting the world we live in.

His book documents the impact of misguided reactions and the disconnect between politicians, the media, and the public.

So, without further ado, let's welcome our guest, Professor Richard Landes, to the show! With his extensive knowledge and expertise, he's sure to offer us a fresh and fascinating perspective on the state of the world today. Get ready to have your mind blown and your perspectives challenged.