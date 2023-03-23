Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to meet soon and pave the way for the re-opening of embassies between the two countries, Reuters reported, citing Saudi state news agency SPA.

Both ministers spoke by phone to mark the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, SPA said.

The phone call took places after the countries announced on March 10 a Chinese-brokered deal to restore ties, seven years after they were severed.

Riyadh cut relations after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following the Saudi execution of revered Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

The deal is expected to see Iran and Saudi Arabia reopen their embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to visit the kingdom following the reconciliation deal.

US and Saudi officials told The Wall Street Journal last week that Iran has agreed to halt covert weapons shipments to its Houthi allies in Yemen as part of the deal with Saudi Arabia.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.