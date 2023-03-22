The victim of an Arab terrorist attack in the capital who lost two of his children during the attack celebrated his newborn son’s circumcision Wednesday.

On February 10th, 42-year-old Avraham Paley and his sons, 5-year-old Yaakov Yisrael and 7-year-old Asher Menachem, were run down by an Arab terrorist just outside of the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

While both of his sons succumbed to their injuries, Avraham Paley regained consciousness two weeks after the attack.

Last week, Paley’s wife, Devora, gave birth the couple’s tenth child.

The family celebrated their new son’s circumcision Wednesday morning in Jerusalem, naming the boy Yonatan Rafael Paley.

Avraham Paley, who was recently released from the hospital’s intensive care ward, took part in the celebration. He is currently in a rehabilitation program at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in the capital.