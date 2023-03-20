A bipartisan group of US mayors is visiting Israel this week to learn about Israel’s vibrant democracy, innovative tech, diverse society, and regional challenges.

The delegation, part of the American Jewish Committee (AJC)’s educational institute, Project Interchange, in partnership with The US Conference of Mayors (USCM), will lead participants on intensive sessions and visits throughout the country.

This is the fifth delegation of U.S. mayors to participate in the annual seminar.

“This experience in Israel provides American mayors the opportunity to learn about and see in person a dynamic and exciting democracy in a complicated part of the world. The US and Israel have had a special relationship ever since Israel’s founding in 1948 and this trip enables US mayors to better understand that relationship as well as to discuss common challenges and to share best practices,” USCM CEO Tom Cochran said.

AJC Chief Field Operations Officer, Melanie Maron Pell noted that “AJC has worked closely with mayors and municipal leaders for decades on issues of mutual concern.”

“This trip is an opportunity for the mayors of American cities to learn about Israel and engage in fruitful exchanges with their Israeli counterparts on approaches to common challenges,” said Maron Pell, who is accompanying the delegation along with Dov Wilker, Regional Director of AJC Atlanta.

AJC explained that the delegation will travel throughout Israel to meet with municipal and civil society leaders to discuss “best practices for leading diverse cities,” and to talk about shared challenges in integrating immigrants, addressing homelessness, and assisting residents living with disabilities. They will also meet with academics and experts on Israeli culture and politics.

In Israel, the delegation will meet both Jewish and Arab municipal officials and visit Israeli hi-tech businesses while also visiting significant historical, cultural, and religious sites, including visiting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Gaza.