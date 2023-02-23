Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, addressed the General Assembly on Wednesday evening at a special session marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In his address, Erdan laid out the extensive humanitarian aid that Israel provided for Ukraine over the past year and emphasized that Israel recognizes Ukraine's territorial integrity and supports it in UN votes.

The ambassador announced in his address, "Israel remains steadfast in continuing our support and even expanding it by advancing projects in the healthcare and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, as well as aiding in the development of a smart early warning system to save Ukrainian lives from imminent rocket and missile attacks."

Erdan also mentioned Russian forces' widespread use of Iranian arms, "The Ayatollahs are a worldwide threat, and for Ukraine, this couldn't be clearer. Iranian arms and weapons are wreaking havoc in Ukraine, killing innocent civilians and destroying infrastructure. And this is just the beginning. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly cannot imagine what it would be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state.

He called on those present at the address: "It's time for the international community not just to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Act!"