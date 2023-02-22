Former Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, who also served as deputy head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), commented on the judicial reform on Tuesday, a day after it passed its first reading in the Knesset.

Speaking to Reshet Bet radio in an interview, the former Commissioner said that he believes that, if there is a contradiction between the government's instructions and the rulings of the courts, the security forces will obey the judges' rulings and not the government ministers.

"Alas, if we get there, it's a situation of near anarchy. It's important that the public understand how dangerous it would be," said Alsheikh, who recently was the keynote speaker at a demonstration against the reform that was held in Tel Aviv.

"I hope that we will not reach steps that, God forbid, could be irreversible," he continued. "You can't take control of the situation when there are hundreds of thousands protesting. You can't take control of someone who is on the edge and on the fringes. Woe to us if it ends in violent friction."

"People feel that their country is being stolen. This is precisely why the person in power needs to stop. The government has all the power for four years, it has four years to promote this, why is it so urgent to do it within two weeks?" he wondered.

The interview with Alsheikh came hours after a letter signed by 456 former Shin Bet service members was sent to Agriculture Minister and former head of the Shin Bet, Avi Dichter.

Alsheikh had been deputy head of the Shin Bet when he was appointed police commissioner, and served three years before not having his term extended for another year by then Public Security MInister Gilad Erdan (Likud).

In the Shin Bet letter, signatories expressed a strong protest against the judicial reform promoted by the government of which Dichter is a member.

"We call on you to show personal and public courage, as you have shown in the past, and not to take part in the plot to weaken the judiciary. We see the legislation meant to weaken the judiciary as a coup against the democratic regime," the authors of the letter stated.