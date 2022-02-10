Former Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh on Wednesday responded for the first time to the report in the Calcalist newspaper this week, which alleged that the Israel Police used the NGO Group’s Pegasus spyware to track civilians.

According to Channel 13 News, Alsheikh said that "as someone who knew the system closely, I have no doubt that the picture that was published has no bearing on reality."

"Furthermore," Alsheikh added, "given the fact that names were included in the publication, I could say as someone who knows the relevant technological systems, that from that moment on, one can verify or deny and get a clear factual picture. If the publication was correct - it is indeed a deep shock to democracy, no less."

Alsheikh explained that he had refrained until now from commenting on the issue because the report linked the spyware scandal to an ongoing trial, as well as the fact that it is difficult to respond to a publication which makes allegations without providing evidence.

"However," the former commissioner continued, "two days ago we were exposed to dramatic headlines according to which the Israel Police in general, and my leadership in particular, ignored every law and turned an activity that was supposed to be focused and supervised into a platform for uncontrollable phishing. My close friends, like many citizens of Israel, were stunned by the many publications and turned to me for answers. This was the turning point for me."

"We all waited very patiently," Alsheikh added, "until the police completed an in-depth internal investigation followed by another cross-examination. I was not surprised to find that the results of the investigation proved that the list [in the reports] included the names of innocent people whom the Israel Police had never suspected of any criminal activity, [and] were not inspected by the Israel Police, neither using the information gathering tools developed by NSO, nor any other information gathering tool, tools that, in a democratic state, require the approval and order of a judge."

The former commissioner added, "Even those whose names appeared on the list and were indeed suspected of offenses that required inspection of any kind, were examined and it became clear that the various investigative tools were operated against them legally, by order of a judge and in accordance with every law. Unfortunately, I saw with what contempt the findings of the police inspections were received by some of the sources."

"The enormous damage done to the law enforcement system requires clearer and more comprehensive answers from all the bodies and people involved," Alsheikh continued. "I intend to present my position in a thorough and comprehensive manner. However, the time for that will come when I am convinced that this does not, God forbid, cause harm to a legal proceeding, or to an investigation."