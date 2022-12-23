French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Friday’s mass shooting attack at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, which killed three people and wounded four.

"The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. Our thoughts are with the victims, the people who are struggling to live, their families and loved ones," Macron said in a tweet.

The attack took place in the Rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

An eyewitness told AFP that seven or eight shots were fired during the attack.

Police have sealed off the surrounding area, and a 69-year-old male suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

Authorities say an investigation has been launched against the alleged shooter for murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault charges, though no motive has yet been disclosed.

Later on Friday, riots erupted in Paris in the wake of the mass shooting. According to reports, police used tear gas against an angry crowd that was pushing its way toward the scene of the shooting.

The angry protesters were throwing projectiles at police and overturning garbage cans and restaurant tables. At least one car was vandalized.

