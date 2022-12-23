Several shots were fired on Friday afternoon at the town of Shaked in Samara. There were no injuries.

One of the bullets hit a home in the town. IDF soldiers are searching the area for the terrorists responsible for the attack.

The Islamic Jihad's Jenin Battalion claimed responsibility for the attack, saying, according to Channel 12 News, "Our fighters fired at the Shaked settlement at 5:30 p.m."

Overnight Thursday, two police officers were run over and shot by a terrorist in Kafr Qassem, located about 20 km east of Tel Aviv.

The terrorist who drove the vehicle that carried out the attack was shot and killed.

The officers, who suffered light injuries, were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for treatment.

Special police forces were called to the scene to conduct searches for additional suspects, with the assistance of a police helicopter. A search of the building from which the attacker came found a Carlo-type weapon, ammunition, and firebombs. In addition, a knife was found in the terrorist’s vehicle.

Overnight Wednesday, an exchange of gunfire broke out between IDF soldiers and Palestinian Arab terrorists in Shechem (Nablus), as the soldiers were securing about 20 buses filled with Jewish worshipers who entered Joseph's Tomb.

According to reports, in addition to heavy exchanges of fire, the terrorists threw rocks and explosive devices at the Israeli forces.

Palestinian Arab sources reported one person dead and a number of wounded, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a series of joint counter-terrorism operations conducted overnight Wednesday, the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police forces apprehended a number of wanted men in several locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Deir Abu Masha'al and Deir al-'Asal.

