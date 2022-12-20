Elon Musk is “actively” searching for a new CEO for Twitter to replace himself, according to media reports. The development came after Musk recently posted a poll on the platform asking users to vote whether he should step down from running the site.

Millions of users voted in the poll asking if Musk should step down as CEO, with the Twitter owner assuring that he would “abide by the results.” The final tally was 57.5 percent voting for Musk to be replaced.

Must is now said to be “actively looking” for a new CEO for Twitter.

The billionaire has been Twitter's CEO since he purchased the company in October for $44 billion.

Musk is in the process of examining potential replacements, sources told CNBC.

The Twitter owner polled his 120 million followers on Sunday, asking them if he should “step down as head of Twitter.” Musk promised he would “abide by the results of this poll.”

Over 17.5 million users responded to the poll, with 57.5 precent telling Musk he should step down.

Musk has not said whether he has a list of candidates but Bloomberg reported that potential replacements include his top advisors who have helped him at Twitter since he took over.

However, Musk tweeted on Sunday that he was not sure he would be able to find a suitable replacement for himself.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk said.