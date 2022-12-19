Syrian TV on Monday evening reported an Israeli air strike in the Damascus area.

According to the report, sounds of explosions were heard in the area and Syria's air defense systems responded to the attack.

Other Syrian media outlets reported that the attack targeted positions of Iranian militias in the area of Sayyidah Zaynab, located south of the capital Damascus.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported that the alleged Israeli air strike was aimed at an Iranian air defense battery that was recently placed in the area of the Damascus International Airport.

Last month, Syrian media claimed that Israeli jets attacked several targets in coastal cities in Syria, injuring one soldier and killing four others.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attacks were aimed at pro-Iranian groups in the Syrian provinces of Homs and Hama, and struck weapons and ammunition sites, as well as a Syrian air defense battery in the Latakia province.

Days earlier, Syrian state-controlled media claimed that Israeli forces carried out an air strike on targets on the outskirts of the city of Homs, in northwest Syria.

State television reported that the country’s air defense network was activated, and that a number of missiles were intercepted near the Al-Shoairat air base.